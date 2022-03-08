Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.30

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.
CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88.
In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
