CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO) Announces $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CTO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $386.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

