Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 93,694 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Eargo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eargo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 104.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Eargo by 203,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth about $300,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

