Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,157 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

