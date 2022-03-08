Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,502 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.