Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

