Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STC. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $585,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STC opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

