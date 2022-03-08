Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,768 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,768 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULCC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,190.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

