Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CFR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 617,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,683 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.