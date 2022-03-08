Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

