CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

