CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NYSE:CVI traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 1,384,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

