CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 275,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

