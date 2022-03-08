CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.44% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.