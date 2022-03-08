Dana F. Mcginnis Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,286.77 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,219.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.