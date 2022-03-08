Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $88.95 on Friday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.