DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0320 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.57 million and $163,538.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,887.57 or 0.99917170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

