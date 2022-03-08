Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. 60,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,730. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.50 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

