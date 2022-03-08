Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

