Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00.
- On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.
MSP stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.
About Datto (Get Rating)
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
