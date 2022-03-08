Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

MSP stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

