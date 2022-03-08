Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

DVDCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.50 ($14.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.24) to €12.10 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

DVDCF remained flat at $$10.42 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

