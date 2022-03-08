DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $651,913.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

