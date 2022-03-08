Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $98.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.88.

DNLI opened at $30.91 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

