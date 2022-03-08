Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $486,803.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $486,803.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

