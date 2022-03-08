Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.79. 186,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,412,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 817,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 406,480 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
