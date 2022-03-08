Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Croda International (LON:CRDA) Target Price to GBX 8,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,300 ($121.86) to GBX 8,600 ($112.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.17) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($111.37) to GBX 8,700 ($113.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.55).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,048 ($92.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,923.34. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($79.04) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($137.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

