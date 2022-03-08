Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $82,678.44 and approximately $75.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.