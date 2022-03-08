Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,544.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $12,544.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00375785 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

