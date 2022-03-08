DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.73 and last traded at 3.76. 915,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,584,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.36 and its 200-day moving average is 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $18,468,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $9,866,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $33,229,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

