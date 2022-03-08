Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 509,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.