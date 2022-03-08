Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 509,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Digital Brands Group stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.
