Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Purchases $36,790.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 152,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,975. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

