Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,336,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

