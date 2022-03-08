Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.01% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 698,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FNWB opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $224.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

