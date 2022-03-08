Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.70% of PFSweb worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSW. TheStreet lowered shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

PFSweb stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.75.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

