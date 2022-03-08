Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Boosted by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,674,000 after buying an additional 350,216 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,191,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,588,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,248. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.