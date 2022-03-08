Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

