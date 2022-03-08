Diversified Trust Co Has $644,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 50.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

