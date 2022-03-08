Diversified Trust Co Has $681,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 412.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Arista Networks by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 122.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,075 shares of company stock worth $64,994,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

