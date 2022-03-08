Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Kforce worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kforce by 167.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

