Diversified Trust Co Sells 319 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $350.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

