DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,724 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after buying an additional 625,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

