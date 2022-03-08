DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.57 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of KMX opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

