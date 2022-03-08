DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.75 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

NYSE SJM opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

