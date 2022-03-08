DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 10,436 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Shares of CHRW opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

