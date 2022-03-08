DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

