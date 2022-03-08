DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $297.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

