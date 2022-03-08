Docebo (DCBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

About Docebo (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

