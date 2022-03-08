Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,639 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 919,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

