Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 207,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,231. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.