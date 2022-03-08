Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $511.01. 27,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

